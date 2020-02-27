Trump Criticized Obama In 2014 For His Actions Toward The Ebola Outbreak

President Donald Trump has been trying to deal with the coronavirus effects and he’s been outspoken about it on Twitter.

According to health experts from the U.S. Center for Disease Control, the spread of the virus is “inevitable.” When President Barack Obama was in office, Trump had a stronger take on how presidents should deal with a pandemic.

In 2014, Trump tweeted that Obama might have mental health issues because he won’t stop flights during the Ebola panic.