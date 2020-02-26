WINTER WX, DOERR DEATH, EPD CUSTODY DEATH

Thanks for joining us... all winter weather alert.

Temps plummet bringing the possibility of snow.

We have your latest time line.

Breaking news?

The cocoronavirus reaching new heights around the world.

The latest as doctors work around the clock to find a cure.

One year later?

Authorities reveal a bombshell in the murder of evansville firefighter robert doerr.

What we just learned in the tragic case.

Plus?

Don't call him prince.

Harry returns home for his final moments in the royal spotlight?

Right now at five.

First at five?

A winter weather alert.

Rain moves out and snow flurries move in?

Along with bitter cold temps.

We are tracking the possibility for another round of a wintry mix before the weekend hits.

Chief meteorologis t cameron hopman starts us off tonight.

Hey cam.

Breaking at 5?

New information tonight in the murder of an evansville firefighter.

51 year old robbie doerr was shot to death in his driveway?

One year ago today.

This afternoon evansville police named a person of interest in the case... the department also calling on the community to come forward with any information that*may help solve doerr's murder.

Megan diventi joins us tonight with the latest.

"evansville police are releasing new information including a person of interest."

4?yea?old larry ali richmond senior is identified as the person of interest in the shooting death of robbie doerr.

This comes one year after the 5?

Yea?old firefighter was murdered in his driveway after working a 12 hour shift.

Doerr was shot outside his home and despite first responders taking lif?

Saving measures doerr was pronounced dead at the scene.

"richmond senior had a relationship with the doerr family the time robert was executed.

Richmond senior is currently in federal custody for unrelated charges."

Doerr wife, elizabeth fo?

Doerr, was accused of lying to police in her husband murder investigation.

She was arrested on march 5th for obstruction of justice.

Police say fo?doerr deleted a phone call prior to calling 911 the night her husband was killed.

The charges against fo?

Doerr were later dismissed?

The prosecutor's office hoping to r?file charges in the future.

Richmond senior is set to go on trial in federal court?

May 11 in evansville.

According to court records, in 1996?

Richmond was 17 when he murdered a 6?

Yea?old man.

The following year?

He pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Reporting in evansville, md 44news" more breaking news tonight?

Evansville police release new information and video after a man dies in police custody tuesday night.

44news reporter tyler druin is*live at ??d headquarters in downtown evansville.

Lauren evansville police say a man that they were tracking for the last two weeks died in police custody after he fled the scene and was apprehended by a police canine dog.

According to evansville police the call came in around 558 tuesday evening, the evansville police fiber unit had been tracking 2?

Yea?old dean alexander smith.smith was wanted for felony battery and criminal confinement after an incident that occurred near the ohio river.the traffic stop was initiated on barker street at hillcrest avenue.in the body camera footage you can hear smith tell ofc.

At 6:09 pm that he could not breathe, according to evansville police he went into cardiac arrest in the back of an ambulance around 6:35 pm.evansville please say an autopsy is scheduled for 5 olock today.right now police are not speculating whether or not the man swallowed or consumed any illegal drugs.

You can hear on the body camera video that he denied being under the influence of alcohol but said numerous times that he could not breathe.i have spoken to the family of dean alexander smith, they say the man was outgoing, and that he was a father, and has another baby on the way.tonight at 6 olock we will hear from family members.

The evansville police department says that their officers follow department protocol, in evansville tyler druin 44news more breaking news tonight?

Seven people are dead including a gunman after an active shooter situation unfolds in milwaukee.

Police were called to the molson coors campus after employees received an email that a shooter was near a stairwell.

Police are working to learn if any more people were injured and if there was a motive.

More breaking news tonight?

Tr?state hospital officials say they're prepared if the coronavirus spreads.

Deaconess?

Owensboro health and baptist health have emergency plans in place in the event of an outbreak.

44news reporter jake thomas begins our team coverage tonight.

.

With the coronavirus spreading...st ate health departments are working with hospitals to make sure they have emergency plans in place.

We have a travel screen in place, in particular for the coronavirus, so if a patient presents to any location at deaconess, and has the symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath, then theye automatically screened for exposure to anyone who been ill or for travel to areas which are affected?

44 news has learned top administrator s at local hospitals are meeting regularly to discuss possible scenarios for dealing with the deadly coronavirus.

We are always trained to prepare for the worst..

While there has been no community transmission in the tristate.......st ate and local health officials and hospital leaders are on alert and concerned that a localized outbreak or widespread epidemic could occur.

We want to keep everybody safe?

That's the most important thing..

One of the topics discussed, protective gear that health care workers should wear to avoid catching the contagious illness.

Doctors and nurses coming in contact with possible coronavirus patients would be outfitted with these special uniforms that functions as its owns min?

Ventilation system... .keeping them safe and isolated from the rest of the hospital.

And while there are no cases in the tristate...pati ents suspected of having the illness would be placed in a special isolation room or unit.

Doctors we talked to today say now is the time for communities, businesses, and schools to begin preparing for a possible outbreak.

Jake thomas 44 news.

Continuing coverage?

President trump is planning to address the nation tonight to discuss the u.s. response to the growing global coronavirus outbreak.

There are*now more than 8?

Thousand cases worldwide including the first confirmed case in south america.

Federal health officials say while the outbreak is currently contained in the united states, we should be prepared for a pandemic.

Skyler henry reports.

The coronavirus is also having a crippling the coronavirus is also having a crippling effect on small businesses across the country.

Concerns and mandatory quarantines have brought many chinese factories to a screeching halt.

From bikes... to medical supplies... to children's toys... the virus even casting a veil over the wedding industry.

A leading trade group says up to 8?percent of wedding dresses are made in china.

Adrienne wissner/dress shop owner) people aren't able to get their dresses in time because of what's happening in china.

(angela jourdan/ store c?

Owner) we can't survive as a business unless we do trade with china china says workers are slowly returning to assembly lines*news that could keep america's small businesses on track.

The coronavirus outbreak is also putting the 2?20 olympics in jeopardy.

Officials in japan say?

If the virus is not contained or controlled enough by may?

The summer olympics could be cancelled.

There's a lot at stake?

Japan has already spent 28 billion dollars preparing for the olympic games.

There's also around 6 billion dollars in sponsorship s.

The japanese government believes that the spread of the virus both at home and in the rest of the region will be contained ahead of summer.

All new at five?

Too much dairy?

Putting women at risk.

How drinking milk could increase your*risk of breast cancer.

Plus?

Jimmy johns taking action after the ??

A links its products to e.

Coli.

What the sandwich giant is doing to keep customers happy.

Prince harry is back in britain?

I'm charlie d'agata with his first appearance since he and his wife meghan finalized their split from the royal family.

And new tonight at six?

Shock in madisonville.

A warn notice puts more than 100 workers on the chopping block.

What we*now know as employees