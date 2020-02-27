Global  

Students at Milwaukee College Prep release music video to celebrate Black History Month

Students at Milwaukee College Prep release music video to celebrate Black History Month

Students at Milwaukee College Prep release music video to celebrate Black History Month

Terrance Sims, a teacher at Milwaukee College Prep, has done it again with his Black History Month project.

He and some of his students stopped by TMJ4 News at Noon to explain how this year they shot a music video.
