Uneasy calm in Delhi after 34 deaths. Why’s political outreach missing?

34 people have been killed in North East Delhi over the last four days after communal violence erupted between the anti and pro Citizenship Act protestors.

While uneasy calm prevails in Delhi now, sit-in protests still continue in Shaheen Bagh and other places in Delhi.

The concerns of these protesters need to be addressed to defuse the tensions beneath the surface.

Why political outreach is the need of the hour?

Can our netas go beyond party politics to ensure peace prevails?

Ankit Lal from AAP, Shivam Chhabra from BJP, Shivani Singh, Meto Editor – HT discuss with HT’s Aditi Prasad.