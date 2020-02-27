Should the Holy Bible become TN's state book? p1

Global  

Should the Holy Bible become the official state book for Tennessee?

Representative Jerry Sexton and Senator Mark Pody have filed legislation to make this happen.

They want to recognize it's historical importance.

But could there be some constitutional issues with this bill?

Sen.

Pody joins Ben Hall on OpenLine for this discussion.
