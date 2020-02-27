Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info

US Vice President Mike Pence has been appointed by President Donald Trump to oversee the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Business Insider, Pence quickly announced that Dr. Deborah L.

Birx to be the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House.

Meanwhile, Health and Human Services Sec.

Alex Azar is the chairman of the government's coronavirus task force for the government broadly.

Pence's questionable history with public health has sparked some concerns that the administration will spin critical information about the virus.

As governor of Indiana, he delayed the CDC's recommended clean needle exchange in his state and helped exacerbate an HIV outbreak.

He also made significant cuts to Indiana's public health budget, despite the state's serious problems with infant mortality, obesity, and smoking.

According to Business Insider, Pence has falsely claimed smoking "doesn't kill" people.