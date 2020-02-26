Global  

Is new Disney CEO Bob Chapek up to the task?

Is new Disney CEO Bob Chapek up to the task?

Is new Disney CEO Bob Chapek up to the task?

A potential pandemic and the challenge of figuring out the future of entertainment greeted Bob Chapek as he took over this week as Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
Who is Bob Chapek, Disney’s New CEO?

Who is Bob Chapek, Disney’s New CEO?Bob Chapek became only the seventh CEO of the Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday, making him the long-awaited...
Wall Street thinks Disney's new CEO Bob Chapek will be the company's profit protector as it undergoes a radical transformation (DIS)

Wall Street thinks Disney's new CEO Bob Chapek will be the company's profit protector as it undergoes a radical transformation (DIS)** · *Disney on Tuesday abruptly announced longtime Disney exec Bob Chapek as its new CEO,...
Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek [Video]Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Disney recently announced that their CEO of 15 years, Bob Iger, has stepped down from his position. Taking his place is Bob Chapek, a loyal employee who’s been with Disney for 27 years.

Coronavirus Fighting Robots + Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO | Digital Trends Live 2.26.20 [Video]Coronavirus Fighting Robots + Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO | Digital Trends Live 2.26.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Disney announced that long-time CEO and overseer of the Marvel, LucasFilm and Pixar acquisitions Bob Iger will be stepping down; LG announced its latest flagship 5G..

