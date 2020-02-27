Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Candyman movie

Candyman movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:31s - Published < > Embed
Candyman movie

Candyman movie

Candyman movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Don't say his name.

This summer, Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend's older sibling probably told you about at a sleepover: Candyman.

Rising filmmaker Nia DaCosta directs this contemporary incarnation of the cult classic.

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror.

In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman.

Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Directed by Nia DaCosta starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Williams release date June 12, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch This ‘Candyman’ Trailer Five Times

Watch This ‘Candyman’ Trailer Five TimesThis Black History Month already gave us one trailer for an exciting, upcoming Black horror movie...
geek.com - Published

Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Looks to Be Just as Scary as 'Get Out' & 'Us' - Watch the Trailer!

It looks like Jordan Peele is going to deliver ANOTHER hit horror film! The trailer for Candyman just...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bratz_dolll3

𝓥𝓮𝓮🤍💍 Candyman is one movie that really creeps me out 36 seconds ago

Jeff_B_Cohen

Jeff B. Cohen RT @LilRel4: Me and my amazingly talented movie wife @teyonahparris being photobombed by my movie brother @lakeithlakeith lol... The Photog… 45 seconds ago

harpycall

Garbledina RT @theshapeburns: im glad they’re keeping the gentrification aspect of candyman in the new movie since it was important to the original an… 47 seconds ago

ChristophelesM

¢ґѦ﹩ℌ†﹩†-∂мм¥ ¢ℌґї﹩† RT @BDisgusting: [Trailer] A Horror Legend Returns to Life in Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ https://t.co/iLSJwLovj7 1 minute ago

prettyjoyful08

Rock Steady RT @biancaxunise: I really hope the new Candyman movie talks about how the Cabrini–Green housing projects were actually all torn down by 20… 1 minute ago

itszeynabbb

zeynab🦋 RT @KinkyGeekyT: @JakeEvans_18 @JordanPeele Tony Todd will forever be Candyman he was so exquisite and just amazing in each film the storyl… 1 minute ago

CosmicJustice93

megan thee arcturian 🧞‍♀️ Idk but it’s something really predictable and corny about a ‘Say My Name’ rendition on Candyman. The movie looks gr… https://t.co/xAVAf7FfFg 1 minute ago

katty_kimani

Kapitol K 🔮 @imani_mo Agreed. buuuuuuut Candyman is one scary movie that actually scared tf outta me growing up. So him remakin… https://t.co/0uyI8K8Dqd 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Candyman' Trailer [Video]'Candyman' Trailer

Candyman Trailer - A 'spiritual sequel' to the first film, this new Candyman returns to the neighborhood where the legend began: the now-gentrified section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published

Candyman - Official Trailer [Video]Candyman - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Candyman starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd! Release Date: June 12, 2020 Candyman is a..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.