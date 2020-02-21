Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets

Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency said Ankara's forces had "neutralized" 1,709 members of the Syrian forces in Idlib in the last 17 days.

Fighting between Russia-backed Syrian forces and Turkey-backed rebels have intensified in Syria's northwestern province.

Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, reported at least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in air strikes in Idlib.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into northwest Idlib province to back rebels looking to hold back an offensive by the Syrian government and Russian forces aimed at taking back the rebel stronghold.