Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets

The Turkish army released on Thursday (February 27) drone footage of what it said were strikes on Syrian government targets in Idlib governorate.
Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency said Ankara's forces had "neutralized" 1,709 members of the Syrian forces in Idlib in the last 17 days.

Fighting between Russia-backed Syrian forces and Turkey-backed rebels have intensified in Syria's northwestern province.

Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, reported at least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in air strikes in Idlib.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into northwest Idlib province to back rebels looking to hold back an offensive by the Syrian government and Russian forces aimed at taking back the rebel stronghold.



