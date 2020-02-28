Global  

GOP Braces For Coronavirus Blowback

The White House is downplaying the effects the novel coronavirus could have on US growth.

But according to Markets Insider, it's a different story behind closed doors.

Shuttered operations and supply chain disruptions are expected to chip away at gross domestic product this year.

Republican officials have started to worry a faltering economy could undermine President Donald Trump's strongest case for re-election.
