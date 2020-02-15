Global  

Facebook Cancels Developers Conference Over COVID-19 Concerns

Facebook announced Thursday that it has canceled its upcoming F8 developers conference in May amid ongoing concerns about the spreading coronavirus.

(2-27-20)
