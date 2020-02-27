Global  

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to three years in federal prison

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to three years in federal prison

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to three years in federal prison

A Federal Judge in Baltimore has sentenced former Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh to three years in prison, followed by another three years of probation.
Former Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to three years in prison

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh has been sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the "Healthy...
Former Baltimore Mayor Sentenced To Prison For Children's Book Scheme

Former Baltimore Mayor Sentenced To Prison For Children's Book SchemeWatch VideoFormer Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday...
Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3-years in Federal Prison [Video]Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3-years in Federal Prison

Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3-years in Federal Prison

Former Baltimore Mayor Sentenced To Prison For Children's Book Scheme [Video]Former Baltimore Mayor Sentenced To Prison For Children's Book Scheme

Pugh was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation after she gets out of prison.

