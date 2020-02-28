Escaped murderer captured after standoff

You're looking at brand new video of convicted murderer, daniel miner, surrendering to law enforcement after a three hour standoff.

Miner is now in custody with the morgan county sheriffs office.

Here is a close up of what miner looked like just seconds after he was placed in handcuffs.... authorities he was quote "distraught".

The scene was a dangerous one here tonight, officers on scene had us standing behind cars as protection, they didn't know what this killer might try to do to them or us the madison county bomb squad even deployed to the scene after miner started making threats that he had an explosive device.

The morgan county and cullman county sheriffs office repeatedly asked miner to leave the house.

You could hear them shouting through a speaker while outside the house.

But miner was not cooperating, so law enforcement used a different tactic.

They shot tear gas into the house, making it difficult for miner to breathe and see.... it was more than the escaped murderer could bear mike swafford - morgan county sheriff's office "after trying to communicate for several hours, we were able to make entry by popping tear gas, at that point after several rounds, the individual did come out and is taken into custody" medics were on scene and evaluated miner after he was captured.

Right now the morgan county sheriffs office has miner in custody, and say law enforcement will continue an investigation at the house live in falkville -- sd -- waay31 news.

Many questions still remain -- including why daniel miner was even at a work release center without having a job assignment.

Waay 31's shosh bedrosian has been digging into his background... she learned more about the investigation from officials at the scene.

Shosh what can you tell us?

Daniel miner is finally back in custody after being on the run for nearly 5 days.

Now-- investigators are trying to piece together how an inmate under the department of corrections watch....ended up 116 miles away from the childersburg facility work release center ..where he was being held.

The convicted murderer never even had a job assignment because he wasn't eligible for one but was still being held at a low security work release facility.

Tonight -- daniel miner was found in a home on pitts road in falkville and investigators are trying to determine how he got here.

A warrant that u.s. marshal's were following up on led investigators to this home... once this became a tense, potentially very dangerous standoff, several other agencies assisted like the madison county bomb squad and swat team.

It took nearly 3 hours to get miner out of the home... investigators described the murderer as being distraught when he finally surrendered.

Mike swafford, spokesperson for the morgan county sheriff's office "investigators will continue to see what brought him to this residence and any acts that took place prior to this as well as anything that happened tonight we would assume additional charges would come from that in addition to the escape charges and life sentences he was already facing" i plan on asking the department of corrections what steps they will be taking to prevent something like this from happening again.

I also am still waiting to review documents i have requested on miner from the department of corrections.

Reporting live in falkville...sbwaa y31news.