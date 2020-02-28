Madison Hayes 3,000 Career Points

Hayes joined a very exclusive club, as she topped 3-thousand career points.

Hayes:"i mean i'm glad that i got it.

I've still got more to go.

Still more games to go.

I'm really excited to surpass 3,000."

Gremore:"she's going to have close to a thousand points this season.

Kids get a thousand in a career.

Right now she has over 800, so depending on how deep we go in the tournament, she could end up with a thousand this season."

And if you think hayes' point totals are impressive, there's a whole lot more to her game.

Gremore:"first thing i noticed about her though was her rebounding.

She has 15-hundred career rebounds as well.

People don't know.

She also has 500 career steals and 500 assists and all that."

Hayes is driven to be the best.

Gremore:"she is very intense."

Reporter:"i don't think you smile during a game."

Hayes:"no.

No.

It's all business on the court so."

Lacy:"i would move out of the way if madison comes to the basket.

She's either going to get an 'and one' or it's going to be a make."

Reporter:"does her play sometimes lift up the team?"

Lacy:"yeah.

Especially when she yells 'and one'.

You hear her across the court.

That really brings everybody's mentality up for real."

Reporter:"so if she goes in and makes a basket and gets fouled that's the first thing she yells."

Lacy:"we all yell 'and one' with her and cheer her on and give her high five's and everything."

The biggest achievement for hayes this year would be leading east hamilton to their first ever state tournament.

Hayes:"you know just going to state.

I've been in volleyball twice.

I kind of know the atmosphere.

I fee like it would be a great experience for everybody on the team."

