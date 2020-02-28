Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Turkey > 33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib

33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 05:32s - Published < > Embed
33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib

33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib

UN Secretary-General Guterres warns risk of escalation 'grows by the hour' and calls for an immediate ceasefire.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NATO says to meet under Article 4 to discuss Syria at Turkey's request

NATO ambassadors will meet on Friday to hold consultations about developments in Syria under Article...
Reuters - Published

Turkey says world powers must impose no-fly zone in Syria

Turkey said on Friday that world powers must impose a no-fly zone in Syria to protect hundreds of...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Edriso87

إدريس RT @kurdistannews24: WATCH: watch targeted/damaged Turkish armored vehicles,dead & wounded #Turkish soldiers in #Syrian city #Idlib #إدلب… 12 seconds ago

Deedee4Bernie

Dee RT @oulosP: BREAKING - Russia's Defence Ministry says Turkish soldiers who were among jihadists were hit by shelling in Idlib on Thursday,… 20 seconds ago

MarcGuillet1

Marc Guillet RT @shashj: "Today's losses bring the number of Turkish soldiers killed in Idlib to 52 since the start of February. Several reportedly died… 48 seconds ago

AAozdlk

AhmÖzd RT @KatiPiri: Horrible night: 33 Turkish soldiers confirmed to have been killed by Syrian airstrikes -backed by Russia- in Idlib. How thi… 58 seconds ago

paulusrotteveel

Paul Rotteveel At least 34 Turkish soldiers killed in air strikes in Syria's... https://t.co/W7z3vAdbfH 1 minute ago

birdsrulethesky

Jamie Helms RT @lapinesque: Easy to forget I'm in a Syrian Twitter bubble, so for my friends back home: Russia and/or the Syrian Air Force just killed… 2 minutes ago

NikolosGeorgian

Nikoloz Bezhanishvili #turkey #syria #russia At least 33 Turkish soldiers killed in airstrike by Syrian regime, governor says https://t.co/UrDf2yppq3 3 minutes ago

Vigors42

⚒⚒ Mr. V ⚒⚒ RT @jmhansler: UPDATE: At least 22 Turkish soldiers were killed in an aerial attack by Syrian regime forces in Idlib province in northweste… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes [Video]Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes

An ambulance believed to be carrying a soldier arrived at a hospital near the Turkey-Syrian border on Thursday night amid reports of a deadly air strike on Turkish soldiers.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets [Video]Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets

The Turkish army released on Thursday (February 27) drone footage of what it said were strikes on Syrian government targets in Idlib governorate.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.