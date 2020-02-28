33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 05:32s - Published 33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib UN Secretary-General Guterres warns risk of escalation 'grows by the hour' and calls for an immediate ceasefire.

0

Recent related news from verified sources NATO says to meet under Article 4 to discuss Syria at Turkey's request NATO ambassadors will meet on Friday to hold consultations about developments in Syria under Article...

Reuters - Published 2 hours ago



Turkey says world powers must impose no-fly zone in Syria Turkey said on Friday that world powers must impose a no-fly zone in Syria to protect hundreds of...

Reuters - Published 2 hours ago







Tweets about this إدريس RT @kurdistannews24: WATCH: watch targeted/damaged Turkish armored vehicles,dead & wounded #Turkish soldiers in #Syrian city #Idlib #إدلب… 12 seconds ago Dee RT @oulosP: BREAKING - Russia's Defence Ministry says Turkish soldiers who were among jihadists were hit by shelling in Idlib on Thursday,… 20 seconds ago Marc Guillet RT @shashj: "Today's losses bring the number of Turkish soldiers killed in Idlib to 52 since the start of February. Several reportedly died… 48 seconds ago AhmÖzd RT @KatiPiri: Horrible night: 33 Turkish soldiers confirmed to have been killed by Syrian airstrikes -backed by Russia- in Idlib. How thi… 58 seconds ago Paul Rotteveel At least 34 Turkish soldiers killed in air strikes in Syria's... https://t.co/W7z3vAdbfH 1 minute ago Jamie Helms RT @lapinesque: Easy to forget I'm in a Syrian Twitter bubble, so for my friends back home: Russia and/or the Syrian Air Force just killed… 2 minutes ago Nikoloz Bezhanishvili #turkey #syria #russia At least 33 Turkish soldiers killed in airstrike by Syrian regime, governor says https://t.co/UrDf2yppq3 3 minutes ago ⚒⚒ Mr. V ⚒⚒ RT @jmhansler: UPDATE: At least 22 Turkish soldiers were killed in an aerial attack by Syrian regime forces in Idlib province in northweste… 3 minutes ago