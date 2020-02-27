Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Moon > 'Mini-moon' may have been orbiting Earth for the last three years

'Mini-moon' may have been orbiting Earth for the last three years

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
'Mini-moon' may have been orbiting Earth for the last three years

'Mini-moon' may have been orbiting Earth for the last three years

The object, which is thought to be around the size of a car, was observed on February 15, and is believed to be an asteroid captured by Earth’s gravityView on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

vishnulive37

Vishnu Live New ‘mini-moon’ orbiting Earth https://t.co/wWahlhXzRT via @newscomauHQ 32 minutes ago

mattotcha

Matt Willemsen Astronomers say Earth has a new mini-moon, for now - An asteroid has been caught in our planet's gravity, but it'… https://t.co/0HVUlTxo2e 41 minutes ago

HarisLeventi

Haris Leventi 'Mini-moon' may have been orbiting Earth for the last three years https://t.co/pLig08lJ7s 3 hours ago

WilksJeremy

Jeremy Wilks Via @euronews: 'Mini-moon' may have been orbiting Earth for the last three years https://t.co/4wkCU26Io1 4 hours ago

Sukant_Khurana

Sukant Khurana, Ph.D. RT @euronews: The #minimoon, which is thought to be around the size of a car, was observed on February 15, and is believed to be an asteroi… 5 hours ago

kingsuk_biswas

BoBo RT @andrewtavani: Very cool -- there's a new moon orbiting earth, astronomers have discovered. It's only a 'mini moon', but they say it's b… 6 hours ago

LyllSummer

LyllSummer RT @NNEReview: 🌕 Apparently the Earth's gravity has captured a tiny new moon ... so small it could fit in a shed. The mini-moon appears t… 6 hours ago

MoonToMarsQuest

Moon To Mars RT @DubnHG1: 1/3 Lunar Astronomy Looks like Earth has a new natural moon ... – but temporary !!!– Astronomers have announced that Earth… 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

REELZ Examines Andy Gibb's Sad Final Days In 'Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... Andy Gibb' [Video]REELZ Examines Andy Gibb's Sad Final Days In 'Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... Andy Gibb'

REELZ will take a closer look at Andy Gibb's sad final days in Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... Andy Gibb, set to air on Sunday, March 1st at 8ET / PT. On March 10th, 1988 — five days after his 30th..

Credit: Star Magazine     Duration: 01:11Published

Striking Patterns Reveal Continental Collisions from 2 Billion Years Ago [Video]Striking Patterns Reveal Continental Collisions from 2 Billion Years Ago

During the last Ice Age, moving glaciers in Canada scraped away debris, revealing a stunning pattern in basaltic rock that we can still see today.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.