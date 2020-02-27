Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dwayne Johnson proud of Taylor Swift cameo

Dwayne Johnson proud of Taylor Swift cameo

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Dwayne Johnson proud of Taylor Swift cameo

Dwayne Johnson proud of Taylor Swift cameo

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was delighted to cameo in Taylor Swift's new music video, 'The Man', as the voice of her character.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Speaks Out After Surprise Cameo as The Voice in Taylor Swift's 'The Man' Music Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise cameo as the voice of Taylor Swift‘s “The Man” in...
Just Jared - Published

Dwayne Johnson Wants to Duet With Taylor Swift: ‘You Bring the Guitar, I’ll Bring the Tequila’

Dwayne Johnson lent his voice to Taylor Swift’s mind-boggling music video for “The Man," but...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

divaswiki

divaswiki Dwayne Johnson proud of Taylor Swift cameo https://t.co/ZeiqBY58cM https://t.co/eBQBJd86n6 5 minutes ago

xvlOG

❤️ Camila J. ❤️ RT @BANGShowbiz: Dwayne Johnson proud of Taylor Swift cameo #DwayneJohnson #TheRock #TaylorSwift #TheMan #TheManMusicVideo #CelebrityNews @… 55 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Dwayne Johnson proud of Taylor Swift cameo #DwayneJohnson #TheRock #TaylorSwift #TheMan #TheManMusicVideo… https://t.co/MtouXLjWTY 1 hour ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Dwayne Johnson proud of Taylor Swift cameo https://t.co/DTOrlWvT2S 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Transforms as 'The Man' in New Video, BTS Release Second Video For 'ON' & More | Billboard News [Video]Taylor Swift Transforms as 'The Man' in New Video, BTS Release Second Video For 'ON' & More | Billboard News

These are the top stories in music for Thursday February 27th.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 04:29Published

Trending Now: Taylor Swift Literally 'The Man' In Her New Music Video [Video]Trending Now: Taylor Swift Literally 'The Man' In Her New Music Video

Thanks to the wonders of makeup and CGI, the 30-year-old pop star is unrecognizable.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.