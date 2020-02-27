Dwayne Johnson proud of Taylor Swift cameo
Dwayne Johnson proud of Taylor Swift cameo
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was delighted to cameo in Taylor Swift's new music video, 'The Man', as the voice of her character.
