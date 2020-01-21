Global  

Hilarious moment Filipino student uses cartwheel hack to win sack race at school sports day

Hilarious moment Filipino student uses cartwheel hack to win sack race at school sports day

Hilarious moment Filipino student uses cartwheel hack to win sack race at school sports day

This is the hilarious moment a student won a sack race - crossing the line with three huge cartwheels.
Hilarious moment Filipino student uses cartwheel hack to win sack race at school sports day

This is the hilarious moment a student won a sack race - crossing the line with three huge cartwheels.

John Rhiel Pedoche, 18, was narrowly ahead of his opponent who was gaining ground during the sports day in Cebu City, the Philippines on February 26.

However, the athletic youngster pulled off a stunning move to soar ahead in the race and leave his rival far behind.

John did three cartwheel style front flips to cross the line, still while keeping his legs in the sack to stay within the rules.

His delighted classmates cheered the impressive move.

Speaking after, John said: ''I'm delighted that my team won the race.

The trick worked and it did not break the rule.

It's the secret way to win a sack race.'' John Rhiel studies Bachelor of Physical Education at the Cebu Normal University.

The game of sack race is part of their class discussion for indigenous games of the Philippines.

In the end, John Rhiel's team won the sack race thanks to his incredible moves.




