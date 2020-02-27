Global  

Bloomberg Releases Medical Records

Bloomberg Releases Medical Records

Bloomberg Releases Medical Records

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has released information about his heart health, and now he's calling on rival Bernie Sanders to do the same.
Recent related news from verified sources

After releasing additional medical records, Bloomberg calls on Sanders to do the same

"Mike Bloomberg's doctor shared Mike's number, will Senator Sanders ask his doctor to do the same?" a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


Bloomberg pressures Sanders to release full medical records after doctor declares billionaire is in 'outstanding health'

Michael Bloomberg's campaign called on his 2020 Democratic rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to...
FOXNews.com - Published


