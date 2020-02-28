Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses

Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses

Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses

Migrants and refugees were seen moving toward Turkey&apos;s Greek border on Friday, after Ankara said it would no longer stop the migrants from entering the European Union.

Turkey is furious from the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in the Syria conflict.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses: https://t.co/3KeLcrfDMc #Turkey #Syria 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.