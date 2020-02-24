Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thappad Movie Review

Thappad Movie Review

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:09s - Published < > Embed
Thappad Movie ReviewThappad Movie Review
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Movie Review: Thappad - 4.5/5

'Thappad' is a silent slap on our society's age-old belief that — shaadi mein sab kuch chalta hain....
IndiaTimes - Published

Thappad movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Taapsee film opens to good reviews


Indian Express - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.