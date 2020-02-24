|
Joe Biden Leads SC Polls, Hoping State’s Record of Picking Democratic Nominee Continues
If there’s an early voting state that could predict the nomination for the Democratic Party, it’s South Carolina.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains why.
