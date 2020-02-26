Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Don't preach us': BJP hits back at Sonia Gandhi over Congress' rajdharma jibe

'Don't preach us': BJP hits back at Sonia Gandhi over Congress' rajdharma jibe

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:06s - Published < > Embed
'Don't preach us': BJP hits back at Sonia Gandhi over Congress' rajdharma jibe

'Don't preach us': BJP hits back at Sonia Gandhi over Congress' rajdharma jibe

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress for reminding the BJP of what its rajdharma (duty) should be.

Addressing the media, he said a delegation of Congress that met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday is trying to remind others about rajdharma, but the party should clarify why it changes its position on issues.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Indira, Manmohan's 'Raj dharma' was of equality, harmony; BJP has divisive mindset: Congress

The Congress on Friday slammed the BJP for attacking Sonia Gandhi over the party's 'Rajdharma'...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: BJP spokesperson @TomVadakkan2 hits back, says Congress no one to preach 'Rajdharma' Watch #Newstrack with @PreetiChoudhry… 1 hour ago

IndiaToday

India Today BJP spokesperson @TomVadakkan2 hits back, says Congress no one to preach 'Rajdharma' Watch #Newstrack with… https://t.co/ldcEJ7x1BN 1 hour ago

thehawk

The Hawk BJP Hits Back At Sonia, Says 'Dont Preach Us Raj Dharma' https://t.co/0GNrMN21sI 2 hours ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets IANS NEWS PLUS: CRISP BULLETIN #Coronavirus toll hits 2,788 in #China Opposition misleading people on #CAA: HM… https://t.co/L0FJm9n9tu 2 hours ago

KK_Raghuwanshi

K K Raghuwanshi RT @akhileshsharma1: "Sonia Gandhi, Don't Preach To Us Raj Dharma": BJP Over Delhi Remarks https://t.co/RCHbvKl4mQ via @ndtv 3 hours ago

SikandarMahan2

Sikandar Mahan "Sonia Gandhi, Don't Preach To Us Raj Dharma": BJP Over Delhi Remarks - NDTV https://t.co/Ox25Q8iaZD 4 hours ago

SachindraHolla

Sachindra RT @ndtv: "Don't Preach Us Raj Dharma": BJP To Sonia Gandhi Over Delhi Violence https://t.co/WIOdnJwOKr #NDTVNewsBeeps https://t.co/s37gsmS… 5 hours ago

2966067c87954a1

JATAYU Divine🐦 Bird "Sonia Gandhi, Don't Preach To Us Raj Dharma": BJP Over Delhi Remarks - NDTV https://t.co/PGhQ1bUrvK 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe [Video]Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe

Congress blamed Centre and Delhi government for violence in the national capital. Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi chaired the CWC meeting, demanding immediate resignation of Union Home Minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.