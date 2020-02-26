'Don't preach us': BJP hits back at Sonia Gandhi over Congress' rajdharma jibe

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress for reminding the BJP of what its rajdharma (duty) should be.

Addressing the media, he said a delegation of Congress that met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday is trying to remind others about rajdharma, but the party should clarify why it changes its position on issues.