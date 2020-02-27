Lady Gaga Releases 'Stupid Love' and Discusses New Album

Lady Gaga Releases 'Stupid Love' and Discusses New Album The pop star returned with her first solo single in three years on Thursday night.

Gaga released the new single accompanied by a new music video.

The singer discussed her new album in an interview with Zane Lowe for 'New Music Daily' on Apple Music.

Lady Gaga, via 'New Music Daily' Lady Gaga, via 'New Music Daily' Although there is no title or release date for the album yet, Gaga is very excited for her fans to hear the new music.

Lady Gaga, via 'New Music Daily' Lady Gaga, via 'New Music Daily'