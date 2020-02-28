The wrong Corona

Good morning and welcome back to news15 today... looking at some interesting national news... americans are googling the wrong coronavirus... tha's right and i's wreaking havoc on one popular brand... hannah st.

Claire is in studio with more details... good morning hannah!

Carter and alex... yes a very bizarre story here... a new study commissioned by "five-w public relations" found people to be skeptical about drinking corona brand beer, americ's third most popular brand... saying, the bee's name is too similar to the coronavirus currently spreading across the globe.

Researchers surveyed close to eight-hundred people who consider themselves beer drinkers... and found almost 40 percent of them would not buy corona beer right now.

Among those usually drinking corona... only four percent said they would stop drinking it.

Meanwhile, 14 percent said they would't drink it in a public venue.

A trend data provider shows people have been searching "corona beer virus" and "beer coronavirus" over the past few weeks.

According to forbes... goolge searches for coronavirus were the most searched in january... but by late january and early february... the most popular searches included quote "beer virus."

Newsweek reports that a new poll revealed that people are now in full paranoia about buying or drinking corona beer due to rapidly increasing fears of contracting the coronavirus.

They also stress that people inform themselves more about the coronavirus as it has zero connection to corona brand beer.

In studio for news15... 'm hannah st.

Claire... back to you carter and alex!

