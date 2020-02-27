Dame Helen Mirren thought Duchess Meghan was 'lovely addition' to Royal Family 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:56s - Published Dame Helen Mirren thought Duchess Meghan was 'lovely addition' to Royal Family Dame Helen Mirren thought the Duchess of Sussex was a "lovely addition" to the Royal Family. The actress was thrilled when the actress married Prince Harry in 2018 and thinks it's a huge "loss" now they have decided to step away from their royal duties but thinks their "instincts" to leave were "right." Speaking to Variety, she said: Speaking to Variety, she said: Harry, 34, and Meghan, 38 announced their decision to step down as a senior royals last month in a shock Instagram post.

