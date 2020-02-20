Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Daniel Craig wasn't allowed to drive in 'No Time to Die'

Daniel Craig wasn't allowed to drive in 'No Time to Die'

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Daniel Craig wasn't allowed to drive in 'No Time to Die'

Daniel Craig wasn't allowed to drive in 'No Time to Die'

Daniel Craig wasn't allowed to drive in 'No Time to Die' He is set for his final outing as James Bond in the forthcoming film, but he wasn't allowed to take the wheel of the suave spy's iconic Aston Martin DB5 this time around.

He told Top Gear Magazine: Some scenes may appear that Daniel is driving, but they will actually feature stationary motors.

But he did manage to "doughnut" the famous vehicle.

He told Top Gear Magazine: With Daniel out of the driving seat, it was left to his stunt driver Mark Higgins to take the wheel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

IMAX Reveals 'No Time to Die' Exclusive Artwork - See the Poster!

No Time to Die is getting closer! IMAX revealed all-new exclusive artwork for the highly anticipated...
Just Jared - Published

Daniel Craig wasn't allowed to drive in No Time to Die


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsAceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ianslife_in

IANSLIFE Actor #DanielCraig has one regret from his shooting experience of the new #JamesBond film, "#NoTimeToDie". He wasn'… https://t.co/YsUMk0ooEn 7 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Daniel Craig wasn't allowed to drive in No Time to Die: https://t.co/zQabIRmfeE #AstonMartin 11 hours ago

swg_Jorman

Will Daniel Craig wasn't allowed to drive in No Time to Die https://t.co/I5zLSMCIev 23 hours ago

LetsCallBull

LetsCallBull One of today's #FakeNews articles... #Daniel Craig reveals he wasn't allowed to drive #JamesBond's #AstonMartin DB… https://t.co/kVujtgTdZ5 23 hours ago

WENN_News

WENN Daniel Craig Wasn’t Allowed To Drive James Bond’s Iconic Aston Martin For Chase Scenes https://t.co/U51IlR4jAJ 23 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Daniel Craig wasn't allowed to drive in 'No Time to Die' #DanielCraig #JamesBond #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie #Bond https://t.co/9Rk4UIT1io 1 day ago

MSN_Singapore

MSN Singapore Daniel Craig wasn't allowed to drive in No Time to Die https://t.co/EZG4I5p9OF https://t.co/W7BP7mg0uV 1 day ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Daniel Craig wasn't allowed to drive Aston Martin during chase scenes https://t.co/msrPm6yzzl via @DailyMailCeleb 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daniel Craig wasn't allowed to drive in No Time to Die [Video]Daniel Craig wasn't allowed to drive in No Time to Die

Daniel Craig wasn't allowed to drive James Bond's iconic Aston Martin DB5 in his final outing as the suave spy in 'No Time to Die'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published

Longest 'Bond' Film Yet [Video]Longest 'Bond' Film Yet

You'll need a comfortable seat and maybe a few shaken not stirred drinks to watch the newest James Bond flick.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.