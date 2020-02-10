Trump Wants To Cut The Corporate Tax Rate

On Friday, a top administration official said President Donald Trump wants to cut the corporate tax rate again.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney says Trump plans to cut it from 21% to 20%.

Trump is also mulling a proposal to index capital gains taxes for inflation.

The administration is writing a long-promised plan for a second round of tax cuts.

“We need to do the second part of the tax bill — we really do, Tax Cuts 2.0."