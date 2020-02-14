Global  

Weekend construction: 5 Valley freeways to be closed or restricted

If you're driving around this weekend, five freeways will either be partially closed or restricted due to construction projects around the Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Chelsey Davis breaks down what you need to know.
