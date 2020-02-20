Global  

Prince Harry and Bon Jovi are collaborating for the Invictus Games

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:41s
Prince Harry and Bon Jovi are collaborating for the Invictus GamesBon Jovi and soon-to-be ex-Prince Harry jam in Abbey Road Studios
Prince Harry, Bon Jovi sing for Invictus

Jon Bon Jovi and Prince Harry appear to have recorded a song for the Invictus Games.
SBS - Published Also reported by •CBS News•AceShowbiz•Reuters India


Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reveal Text Message Video with Jon Bon Jovi (With a Disclaimer!)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created a fun video to announce that Jon Bon Jovi will be re-recording...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Reuters India•New Zealand Herald



Bon Jovi, Harry Team Up To Bring New Music To Invictus Games [Video]Bon Jovi, Harry Team Up To Bring New Music To Invictus Games

Bon Jovi is helping to record a charity single for Harry's Invictus Games Foundation.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:42Published

WEB EXTRA: Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road [Video]WEB EXTRA: Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreated the Beatles' iconic "Abbey Road" album cover Friday. Harry was at Abbey Road Studios recording "Unbroken" with the singer and Invictus Games Choir. It was one of..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published

