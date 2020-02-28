Global  

Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar's prosecution in 2016 sedition case

Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case

Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case

Delhi government has granted sanction to prosecute Left leader and former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the JNU sedition case on Friday.

The permission comes nine days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised his government will take an early decision on grant of sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya in the 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University sedition case after a Delhi court had asked Delhi Police to file a status report on April 3.

Kanhaiya was accused of raising alleged “anti-national” slogans at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on February 9, 2016, during a protest action against the death sentence handed out to Afzal Guru, a convict in the 2002 Parliament attack case.

A Delhi Police charge sheet filed on January 14, 2019, names 10 JNU students as the main accused, including Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven Kashmiri students.
