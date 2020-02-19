Warren Will Almost Certainly Lose Massachusetts

Jonathan Ferrantelli @Annehinton19 @meaganmday 100%. I'm perfectly comfortable to look at my reflection and vote for Warren in the prima… https://t.co/DzzTEIz7lp 2 hours ago

Daniel Schwarz @MuellerSheWrote @HTakesAction Neither will get elected unless they can pivot to more centrist positioning for the… https://t.co/oddYdW75Nf 1 day ago

Peter Drake @Hardogsnight Warren. She's the middle ground between the progressive and centrist wings of the party. Also, she Ge… https://t.co/aGDhxme4pI 1 day ago

Dylan This is honestly hilarious because Warren will probably be a top contender for VP if Bernie gets the nomination, an… https://t.co/C06R8wpgJd 1 day ago

Garret Schenck @BenMank77 @ryangrim Warren's nom path depends on Bloomberg in the race, to drag Bernie down with negative ads, and… https://t.co/7imIXuMlep 1 day ago

Garret Schenck @MikeNJD @jakebonfante @ShaneGoldmacher @maggieNYT Because they're both pursuing the identical strategy of a broker… https://t.co/9NTTmLocJO 1 day ago