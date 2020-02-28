Prince Harry And Jon Bon Jovi At Abbey Road Studios

Global  

British royalty meets rock royalty!

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreate The Beatles’ famous crosswalk photo at Abbey Road Studios, where the rock legend led the Invictus Games Choir in a charitable rerecording of “Unbroken” in support of the 2020 Invictus Games.
Prince Harry & Jon Bon Jovi Visit Abbey Road Studios to Record a Song Together for an Important Cause!

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi are making a legendary stop. The 35-year-old royal and the 57-year-old...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by Reuters, BBC News, Billboard.com, Lainey Gossip, E! Online, CBS 2


The prince and the pop star work on charity single in London

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry joined Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday as the...
Seattle Times - Published


