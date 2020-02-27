Global  

Coronavirus passed on within UK for first time as 20th case confirmed

Coronavirus passed on within UK for first time as 20th case confirmed

Coronavirus passed on within UK for first time as 20th case confirmed

A patient diagnosed with coronavirus in England has become the first to catch the illness within the UK.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said it was not yet clear if the virus had been passed on from somebody who had recently travelled abroad.
Japanese woman tests positive for virus after 'recovery'; Nation at 'crossroads' expert warns

Tokyo (AFP) Feb 27, 2020 A woman in Japan who contracted the new coronavirus and was released from...
Terra Daily - Published

Coronavirus Reinfection Possible, Can Be Fatal a Second Time

Coronavirus Reinfection Possible, Can Be Fatal a Second TimeGetting the coronavirus the first time is no relief because it can infect cured patients. On the...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



