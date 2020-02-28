Global  

No Injuries After Large Crane Collapses at SoFi Stadium Construction Site in LA

No injuries have been reported after a construction crane collapsed outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the new home of the NFL`s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, authorities said Friday.
Smaller Crane Knocks Down Bigger Crane At SoFi Stadium Construction Site

No injuries were reported, and the stadium was not damaged.

No injuries were reported, and the stadium was not damaged. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA

No Injuries After Large Construction Crane Collapses at SoFi Stadium in California

No injuries have been reported after a construction crane collapsed outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the new home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, on Friday morning, authorities said.

Credit: KTLA

