Coronavirus update: CDC’s new testing criteria, preparing for a pandemic, and managing anxiety
A coronavirus case has helped change the CDC’s testing criteria for COVID-19.
A female patient that was hospitalized in California is the first in the country where health officials have no clues as to where she picked up the virus.
