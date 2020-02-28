Coronavirus update: CDC’s new testing criteria, preparing for a pandemic, and managing anxiety

Global  

A coronavirus case has helped change the CDC’s testing criteria for COVID-19.

A female patient that was hospitalized in California is the first in the country where health officials have no clues as to where she picked up the virus.
