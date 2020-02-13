Global  

Medical facilities prepare for potential supplies shortage due to coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, local medical facilities are preparing for a decrease in supplies, especially those manufactured in China.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, local medical facilities are preparing for a decrease in supplies, since china manufactures most of the products.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki has more on how hospital staff are staying on top of inventory.

(:02) (:09) (:22) *nats* the coronavirus is causing hospitals and other medical facilities to prepare for a shortage in supplies.

"we are seeing supply shortages around the country that comes with supple chain disruptions with a lot of our medical equipment and items being manufactured outside of the country."

"we receive a lot of supplies from china theres always a possiblity we can see a decrease in our supplies later."

Brandi jones with coliseum medical centers, says they take inventory weekly.

The hospital is closely monitoring supplies.

Just in case the virus grows.

" we are fine right now with supplies there's always the possibility we could run short later."

Jones says it's fine to use products from china..

The shortage may come from people calling out sick ..

Resulting in factories producing less supplies like masks.

She adds ..

There is no need to rush out and buy masks.

"if you buy all the masks now or wear them when they're not needed then we wont have them when we do need them so it's important we use the supplies we have in the best way we can " michael hokanson




