After stock market plummets, coronavirus fears could also impact housing market

TODAY ENDED IN THE WORST WEEK ON WALL STREET SINCE 2008. THE DOW JONES HAD A SMALLER LOSS THAN YESTERDAY -- BUT THE MORE THAN 12-PERCENT DROP FOR THE WEEK WAS ONE OF THE WORST WEEKS ON RECORD. ECONOMICS PROFESSORS ARE WATCHING THE MARKETS CLOSELY. 41 ACTION NEWS REPORTER NICK STARLING TALKED TO AN EXPERT WHO SAYS THE MARKETS WILL GET WORSE BEFORE THEY GET BETTER. IF THE STOCK MARKET CONTINUES THIS DOWNWARD TREND IT CAN HAVE AN IMPACT ON NOT ONLY ON YOUR WALLET BUT IF YOU PLAN ON BUYING OR RENOVATING A HOUSE. A DISMAL WEEK ON WALL STREET AS THE CORONAVIRUS SHOWS NO SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN. Dr. Pete Soule, PARK UNIVERSITY professor of Economics: The problem with the stock market is they're always looking for problems, they're looking for problems 6 months to a year from now. AND THE CORONAVIRUS IS THAT PROBLEM ACCORDING TO PARK UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR PETE SOULE-PROVIDING MORE VOLITILITY TO THE STOCK MAKET. Dr. Pete Soule, PARK UNIVERSITY professor of Economics: I expect that the expectations will cause a continued somewhat of a downturn whether it's a total crash I don't know but I do think there will be a turn around in the not too distant future. FOR THOSE NOT INVESTED IN THE STOCK MARKET THE DOWNTURN COULD IMPACT THE HOUSING MARKET FOR THE GOOD AND BAD. ACCORDING TO FREDDIE MAC-BECAUSE OF THE UNREST IN THE MARKETS MORTGAGE RATES HAVE DROPPED AGAIN TO 3.45-PERCENT FOR A 30-YEAR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE. THE LOW RATES AND HIGH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE DRIVES THE HOME SALES UPWARD. BUT IN TERMS OF INTEREST RATES SOULE DOESN'T BELIEVE THOSE WILL CHANGE. Dr. Pete Soule, PARK UNIVERSITY professor of Economics: The federal reserve has been controlling the interest rates pretty tightly since 2008. IF YOU ARE IN THE MARKET TO BUY A NEW HOUSE OR REMODELING IT COULD COST YOU MORE AS SOME OF THE BUILDING MATERIALS ARE HALTED IF THEY'RE COMING FROM OVERSEAS. Dr. Pete Soule, PARK UNIVERSITY professor of Economics: It certainly could slow construction and it could slow outputs in virtually anything. To what extent can we make that up, I don't know depends on what that is. WHILE IT'S BEEN A BAD WEEK ON Wall Street-- PROFESSOR SOULE BELIEVES THE STOCK MARKET WILL GET WORSE BEFORE IT GETS BETTER. REPORTING IN KANSAS CITY NICK STARLING 41 ACTION NEWS.