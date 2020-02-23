Global  

Barry Sanders, Garth Brooks joke about jersey response

Barry Sanders, Garth Brooks joke about jersey response

Barry Sanders, Garth Brooks joke about jersey response

Barry Sanders and Garth Brooks shared jokes on social media Friday following the response to Brooks wearing a Sanders jersey during his Detroit show.
Barry Sanders jokingly asks Garth Brooks to be his VP following Bernie Sanders jersey confusion

Barry Sanders is taking it all in stride
Barry Sanders jersey leads to political mix-up

Country music star Garth Brooks' decision to wear a Barry Sanders No. 20 Lions jersey for his show in...
Garth Brooks Attacked Online After Wearing ‘Sanders’ Shirt [Video]Garth Brooks Attacked Online After Wearing ‘Sanders’ Shirt

Garth Brooks Attacked Online After Wearing ‘Sanders’ Shirt Country music singer Garth Brooks recently came under fire after people mistook his football jersey as a political endorsement. In a..

WATCH: Garth Brooks honors Barry Sanders at Detroit concert [Video]WATCH: Garth Brooks honors Barry Sanders at Detroit concert

Country superstar Garth Brooks owned Ford Field on Saturday night as he and 70,000 other gave as much they had for more than two hours.

