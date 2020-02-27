|
After stock market plummets, coronavirus fears could also impact housing market
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
After stock market plummets, coronavirus fears could also impact housing market
Fear of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, sent the stock market to its worst week in 12 years, and that could affect the housing market in Kansas City.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Disney, like all media companies, has had a rough week on the Stock Market, as fears about the...
The Wrap - Published
|As Coronavirus cases spread throughout the world, the fear and uncertainty is taking a drastic toll...
CBS News - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources