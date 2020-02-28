Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Asylum Officers Cheer Injunction On 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Asylum Officers Cheer Injunction On 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
Asylum Officers Cheer Injunction On 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Asylum Officers Cheer Injunction On 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

The spokesperson for a union representing 600 asylum officers tells Newsy the policy put officers &quot;in a moral and ethical dilemma.&quot;
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Asylum Officers Cheer Injunction On 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Asylum Officers Cheer Injunction On 'Remain In Mexico' PolicyWatch VideoA union representing hundreds of asylum officers told Newsy Friday it fully supports a...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Asylum Officers Cheer Injunction On 'Remain In Mexico' Policy: https://t.co/US4iKdWjxg 18 minutes ago

schamisso

Ben Schamisso Asylum Officers Cheer Injunction On 'Remain In Mexico' Policy https://t.co/0Z9jHadWH2 via @newsy 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Federal Appeals Court Rules 'Remain In Mexico' Policy Is Invalid [Video]Federal Appeals Court Rules 'Remain In Mexico' Policy Is Invalid

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said the Trump administration can&apos;t send asylum-seekers to Mexico to wait for their immigration hearings.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.