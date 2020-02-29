Global  

Candyman movie (1992) - Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:13s
Candyman movie (1992) - Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley

Candyman movie (1992) - Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley

Candyman movie trailer (1992) - Plot synopsis: The Candyman, a murderous soul with a hook for a hand, is accidentally summoned to reality by a skeptic grad student researching the monster's myth.

Director: Bernard Rose Writers: Clive Barker, Bernard Rose Stars: Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley Genre: Horror, Thriller
