Candyman movie (1992) - Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley
Candyman movie trailer (1992) - Plot synopsis: The Candyman, a murderous soul with a hook for a hand, is accidentally summoned to reality by a skeptic grad student researching the monster's myth.
Director: Bernard Rose
Writers: Clive Barker, Bernard Rose
Stars: Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley
Genre: Horror, Thriller
