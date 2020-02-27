Global  

Both Jackson Prep teams advance to the MAIS Overall State Finals

The Jackson Prep boys and girls teams will both be playing for MAIS Overall State Championships on Saturday at Mississippi College.

The Lady Patriots defeated Hartfield Academy 42-37 in overtime and the Patriots' boys team came back against Heritage Academy to win 59-37.

The girls team will play Pillow Academy at 1 and the boys will face Simpson Academy at 3 pm.
