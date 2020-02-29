Roundball Wrap: Local High School & College scores and highlights - Final Week

The north medford girls playing host to roseburg in the final regular season match up.

===== jazmyn murphy powering the offense down the floor, past defenders and all the way to the rack for two.

===== in bound play on the other end, right to abby christiansen.

She's got time and space, a killer combo... drains the deep two.

Black tornado take the lead 19 to 18.

===== closing seconds of the half, jazmyne wells quick pass underneath to savannah weaver and she finishes with the lay up.

(hard final) north snaps a four game losing streak to end the year.

South south medford at sheldon... we open things up in the first half makayla scurlock with the steal and fast break to the rack to cut things to 3.

now to the other side... kaili chamberlain and south medford held a long lead... harley sowers cut into a bit at the three point buzzer but the panthers were not fazed.

===== another fast break...emma schmerbach...gets the bucket.

Hard final) and south medford is the southwest conference champion, winning 70-60.

The irish were in medford for the panther boys senior night.

An all senior starting cast for south.

===== sherman hunter gets the panthers on the board first.

This three pointer helped account for the first ten points for south and they all came from hunter.

sherman hunter gets the panthers on the board first. This three pointer helped account for the first ten points for south and they all came from hunter. later in the first half, zack carter drives down the baseline then cuts back past his defender and a quick bank shot for two.

Sheldon leads 16 to 10.

===== south ball near the end of the half, keegan losiniski three pointer... toilet bowls around the rim before falling.

(hard final) panthers, though, fall as well in the end.

Kicking things off in the purple pit -- south eugene axe hosting grants pass.

===== closing seconds of the 1st half -- and aidan clark is playing above the rim -- flexing on the caveman after the and-one dunk.

===== moving to the 3rd quarter -- sam harris over to bryce boettcher -- and he drains the three -- axe leading by 13.

===== later in the quarter -- axe out in transition -- jarrett bryant showing off the euro step.

(hard final) south eugene wins big -- 65 - 45.

After tonight's games, the final standings for the boys in the southwest conference.

Grants pass misses out on an auto-matic qualifier, but should still make it in as an at-large team.

Still waiting on seeding to be announced.

Here are your standings after tonight's games.

South medford, sheldon and south eugene will automatically qualify for the state tournament.

The panthers will have home court advantage during the local stages of the tourney starting tuesday.

The week.

Senior night for ashland and willamette.

Nate whitlock the senior, off the bat turnaround jumper over luke smith.

Whitlock finished with 13.

=== but scratch the senior play.

The juniors are becoming seniors next year.

Finn hilden from way outside.

Cash money.

=== but luke smith is not joking around tonight.

3 point bomb from the corner.

He had 11 in the 1st quarter.

28 in the game.

Willamette up 7.

=== (hard final) willamette will run away with the thing.

70 to 49.

Willamette spoils senior night in ashland.

The ashland and willamette girls right before the guys game tonight.

=== nina munson on senior night.

Takes it on her own.

Stop.

Pull up.

Bucket.

=== moments later, natalie will-oh-bee willoughby on the fast break.

Passes.

Teammate can't drain it.

Offensive baord.

2 points.

Willamette up 14-6.

=== later on will-oh-bee willoughby doing some more.

This time all by herself.

Fighting through tough defense.

Get's the basket to go anyway.

(hard final) on the way to willamette sweeping ashland.

Over at thurston -- colts hoping to steal one victory over crater.

===== 1st quarter -- colts breaking escaping the full court press -- and marcella weiss drops it off to megan miller for the easy lay in -- thurston trailing by 1.

===== 2nd quarter now -- kayana woodard slicing through the defense -- and kisses it off the glass for the bucket.

===== staying in the quarter -- comets working the inside -- outside game -- and teya amidei buries the corner three.

(hard nal) crater edges thurston by two.

Senior night at thurston -- colts playing host to the crater comets.

===== 1st quarter -- colton vranes gets it inside to nathan bittle -- and he lays it in for the rst points of the game.

===== but here comes the colts -- miguel perez up to santino stranieri -- and he lets one fly from three -- knocks it down -- colts leading by 1.

===== moments later -- there's a reason why he's one of the top players in the country -- sir nathan bittle hits the mid range jay (hard final) crater wins 56 to 43.

Eagle point taking on springfield in eagle point tonight.

Quinton gelbrich drives towards the basket and makes one over his defender.

===== time winding down in the first quarter, springfield ball.

Pass to joey beck in the corner and he hits the open three at the buzzer and then acts like its not big deal.

===== same scenario, next quarter.

Pass up to gelbrich.

Jumper at the buzzer is good and he's fired up.

(hard final) eagles fall though, 61 to 47.

The girls getting going right before the boys game.

Kierssa hogan going straight at the millers defense.

E-p up 36-22.

=== if that is not enough.

Have a dose of andrea flores off the back door cut.

=== if that dose was not enough, take another dose of andrea flores.

This time she doesnt need the cut.

She takes it herself.

=== mackenzie phillips fighting back.

Fighting from way back.

(hard final) it is just not enough though.

The eagles beat the millers by 7 at eagle point high school.

And the midwestern league is pretty much finalized for the girls.

Churchill still has one more game on monday, but will remain in first place.

Crater and ashlad both automatically qualify for the tournament.

And the boys standings have settled down as well.

Churchill and crater two of the best in the state obviously atop the rankings.

Willamette and springfield the two other automatic qualifiers from the midwestern.

Ashland playoff hopes dashed.