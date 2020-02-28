Ainslie leads dominant GB team to victory in Sydney SailGP

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SAILGP EVENT IN SYDNEY SHOWS: SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (FEBRUARY 29, 2020) (SUNSET AND VINE - Broadcasters: NO USE AFTER 72 HOURS.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BEN AINSLIE SAYING: "I love sailing on the harbour, I think it's my favourite place to sail anywhere in the world and I've got a fantastic team."

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOM SLINGSBY SAYING: "Snuck in to the Match Race Final.

We're finding form, we've still got a lot to improve on but we're getting there."

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BEN AINSLIE SAYING: "What an amazing fortnight here in Sydney and obviously the last two days for SailGP.

Incredible conditions on the harbour, it doesn't really get any better than that.

So we've had an amazing time, thank you Sydney."

Ben Ainslie and the British team wasted no time establishing themselves as the ones to beat this season as they put on impressive performances throughout Sydney SailGP to claim their first event title on Saturday (February 29).

The first match race of the campaign saw traditional rivals Great Britain and Australia face off and the four-time Olympic gold medalist capped off his debut in style against the defending champion.

The match race closely reflected the racing throughout the entire event, as the British team got out to an early lead and was the fastest boat on Sydney Harbour.

Tom Slingsby and the Australians found themselves behind from the start, incurring a penalty for entering the start box early and the hosts were unable to pull back.

After the first event of Season 2, Great Britain sit on top the leaderboard with 47 points, followed by Australia with 42, Japan with 39, Spain with 31, the United States at 12 and Denmark with 22, while France rounds out the standings with 14 points.

SailGP Season 2 Overall Leaderboard 1 // Great Britain // 47 pts 2 // Australia // 42 pts 3 // Japan // 39 pts 4 // Spain // 31 pts *9 points deducted from total score 5 // United States 31 pts 6 // Denmark // 22 pts *2 points deducted from total score 7 // France // 14 pts (Production: Andy Ragg)