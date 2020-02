Greta Thunberg tells UK climate strike: 'The world is on fire' now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s - Published Greta Thunberg tells UK climate strike: 'The world is on fire' Climate activist Greta Thunberg has warned "those in power" she will "not be silenced when the world is on fire.

