Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders in South Carolina criticized the Trump administration&apos;s response to the coronavirus outbreak, which expanded to six new countries and sent global stock markets tumbling again on Friday.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.
