Tribal Leader Produces Testimony Against Border Wall Invading Their Sacred Burial Sites

The Tohono O’odham Nation’s tribal leader delivered testimony about President Donald Trump’s border wall.

According to the HuffPost, the wall is being built through Arizona’s Indigenous cultural and burial sites.

He said: “The federal government owes our government and the governments of local border communities more respect.” Other sites being attacked for the border wall include the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.
