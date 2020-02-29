Trump Calls Coronavirus A Hoax

Global  

President Donald Trump tried to portray the coronavirus as a liberal conspiracy theory to undermine his time as president.

According to Politico, he said Democrats are “politicizing the coronavirus” and the press are acting hysterical.

He compared the virus outbreak to his impeachment trial and the Mueller investigation.

Trump’s comments came as the White House struggles to properly respond to the coronavirus.
