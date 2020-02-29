Global  

US and Taliban sign historic peace deal

02: A peace deal between the United States and the Taliban has been sealed, as the US agrees to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan.
US, Taliban set to sign historic peace deal today; Indian envoy to attend

It is to be noted that India did not recognise the Taliban government when the terrorist group was in...
DNA - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndiaTimesMENAFN.com


Historic peace deal in Afghanistan reached with Taliban, allowing withdrawal of U.S troops

U.S. and Taliban negotiators have agreed on a peace deal, allowing President Trump to begin the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline



Cathy40459495

Cathy RT @GOPChairwoman: A historic milestone just announced by @realDonaldTrump. America is immeasurably grateful for all the brave men and wo… 12 seconds ago

Captain89809996

Captain America RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: The US and Taliban have signed a historic peace deal, in which the US has agreed to withdraw all troops from Afghani… 32 seconds ago

_Trina_Maria_

Trina 💫 RT @SkyNews: US Secretary of State @SecPompeo sets out his steps for continued peace in Afghanistan, saying the Taliban must keep its promi… 5 minutes ago

atMelsDiner

LiveandLearn #MAGA RT @peggyperez: US and Taliban sign historic peace deal to end 18-year war https://t.co/QMPUIiNBxQ via @nypost 6 minutes ago

lovinglife0725

Diana Prince RT @DailyMail: BREAKING: US and Taliban sign peace deal that will send ALL American troops home in 14 months and pave way to end of 18-year… 6 minutes ago

WBBPHILLYFLY

Phillyfly RT @usatodayDC: U.S. and Taliban negotiators have agreed on a peace deal, allowing President Trump to begin the promised withdrawal of U.S.… 7 minutes ago

njc0217

Nadine⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @UnitesTruth: @realDonaldTrump US and Taliban sign historic peace deal to end 18-year war🕊 The peace deal is aimed at bringing an end t… 10 minutes ago


U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal [Video]U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

U.S. and Taliban leaders have signed a peace agreement, the first step in ending the war in Afghanistan.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:27Published

Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan [Video]Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

